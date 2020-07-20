Fort Edward school to hold budget hearing Tuesday

FORT EDWARD — A public hearing will be held Tuesday on the revised Fort Edward school budget proposal.

The Fort Edward Board of Education on June 30 voted to put back a revised budget that trimmed the tax levy increase to 15.5%.

Voters last month rejected a budget with a 19.8% hike in the tax levy. About 53% of people cast ballots in favor of it, but a supermajority of 60% was required since the increase exceeded the tax cap.

The district was able to find about $130,000 in savings to reduce the budget without affecting programs, including the support staff switching to a less expensive health care plan and using fewer BOCES services.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. It can be accessed virtually at meet.google.com/vtq-nfca-dea. People can also join by phone at 1-812-727-7704. The PIN is 768303405.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1