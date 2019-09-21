FORT EDWARD — On Friday, the Fort Edward school district superintendent told the county supervisors that the district will pay the $1.7 million it owes Washington County in delinquent taxes by the end of the school year.
"The school has done everything that they said it would within the time frame set forth. There is no need for anger or mistrust. There is no need to take actions to compel the school to do anything," said Superintendent Dan Ward during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting. "We already plan to pay the debt within the time frame set forth in the letter from the county treasurer’s office."
Ward's promise to pay comes on the heels of the county finance committee passing a resolution last week authorizing the county attorney to take appropriate legal action to get the money from the Fort Edward Union Free School District.
Ward shared with supervisors that his family represents four generations of Washington County residents and taxpayers, mostly dairy farmers.
"Growing up on the farm I learned a lot of things," Ward said. "Some days are better than others, you always lend a hand to a neighbor in need and you never kick a person when they are down."
According to Ward this long-running tax issue with the county is a simple business transaction with complicated roots.
"Simply put, I believe this is a simple business transaction between the school and the county, just one of thousands of transactions each of us will make this year," he said. "I also understand that the path that led us all to this place is far from simple. And it seems to have led to a level of anger and mistrust for some individuals."
Ward is referring to an escalating frustration by supervisors who have been owed millions in Fort Edward village, town and school back taxes. Originally stemming from a property tax assessment challenge by WCC, the previous owner of the former General Electric Co. dewatering facility, the county was left holding the bag for the unpaid taxes.
When WCC stopped paying property taxes during the years the assessment challenge was in litigation, the county continued to make the town, village and school district whole for the property taxes WCC did not pay.
After months of negotiations, a March settlement between WCC, the town and school district reduced the property assessment and corrected tax bills were issued.
Nonetheless, several million dollars in back taxes were still owed to the county by the three entities. And despite a $222,737 late March school district payment to the county, the school district still owes the county $1.765 million in delinquent property taxes.
"I thought long and hard about what I should offer to the board today," said Ward. "We’ve had various comments shared in the newspaper and I am sure in meetings and at times they have been less than constructive for all of our missions.
"I want to focus on comments made last February by your Board Chairman Bob Henke ... He asked everyone to look beyond personal interests and take a collaborative approach because all of the parties involved were from Washington County," Ward continued. "Quoting exactly, 'act rationally and not out of anger,' that’s where I’d like to end up today."
During last week's finance committee meeting, County Treasurer Al Nolette shared information with the supervisors about a state tax law that states the delinquent amount owed to the county must be included in the school district's current budget.
From what supervisors could determine, the amount owed the county was not included in the Fort Edward school district budget and that discussion led to approving the option to take legal action against the school district.
"It is concerning to me that some of the supervisors might feel a need to somehow compel the Fort Edward School district to repay Washington County ... the school district has never said they will not pay," Ward said. "Actually, I expressed the opposite when I attended the finance committee meeting, I believe my actual comment was, 'there was no scenario that could play out where the county would not be repaid by the school district.' "
Ward explained that at the time the budget was prepared, the school district was not aware the county wanted the payment in full this school year.
"Our board was prepared to surrender make whole payments in 2020 and 2021 until the debt the was repaid," he said. "We thought this would be acceptable by the county and the district received no further communications from the county about the charge-back. In July, I received communication from the county that asked me about the district's intention on paying back the money."
Ward continued, saying the board had decided to surrender the make whole payments to the county until the balance was paid.
"At about $204,000 estimated per year, we figured it would take us between five and seven years to pay off the balance doing it that way," he said, adding that when he was told this was not acceptable to the supervisors, he started looking at borrowing money.
"There's really no more to this story moving forward from this. The Fort Edward Union Free School District and the taxpayers it represents owe Washington County and will pay the county back within the time frame set forth by the treasurer's letter," Ward Said.
Following the meeting, several supervisors said they were encouraged by Ward's presentation.
"I believe Dan did make a commitment to us," said Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks. "And I think his comments allayed many of the fears of the supervisors. Now I would like to see it in writing."
