FORT EDWARD — Nearly 90 residents of Fort Edward provided feedback Tuesday night on a pre-merger study and possibility of a full merger study between Fort Edward Union Free School District and either South Glens Falls or Hudson Falls school Districts.
The results of the pre-merger study were initially released this summer, but board members and school Superintendent Dan Ward said they set up the forum to make sure they heard from as many residents as possible.
Sentiments were almost universally anti-merger at the forum, with the majority saying losing the school would be losing much of what they love about Fort Edward.
Many said the small school size and the attention each student receives with a low student-to-teacher ratio is part of why they moved to Fort Edward in the first place.
Carrie Trzaskos, a parent of a Fort Edward student and property owner in the district, said a small, neighborhood school climate can’t be replicated.
“I think a lot of people choose to own property here and pay taxes here because we value what a small school can do,” Trzaskos said. “We feel like the small school education cannot be manufactured in larger school districts.”
The format of the forum was for attendees to be split into groups of around 10 people to offer feedback before everyone was reunited to hear what other groups had to say.
The groups were moderated by neutral BOCES staff members who will compile the feedback and present it to the board at a later date.
The pre-merger study showed there would be short- to medium-term financial benefits to all parties should Fort Edward pursue a merger with either district.
The state offers funds and increased building aid to a newly formed district as a way to incentivize mergers, and combining with the South Glens Falls district would bring in $49 million, while combining with Hudson Falls would bring in $44 million over the first 10 years after a merger.
Residents said the influx of money would be nice in the short-term, but many questioned what would happen to tax rates once the 10 years of extra state funds ran out.
They were also concerned about what would happen to the village should the school go away and what effect that would have on property values.
The possible merger the study examined was an annexation, a process in which the larger district would absorb Fort Edward without any changes to its own administration or Board of Education.
The larger district would not have any obligation to hire teachers from Fort Edward either and if it did choose to it would not be required to raise salaries should one group of teachers be paid more than the other.
The complete loss of identity and representation was also a concern for many, with several people saying the school serves as a community hub.
Logistical concerns were also raised, with many saying students benefit greatly from not needing transportation to get to and from school in the small district.
In addition to making it more difficult to access services and after-school programs at the school, Fort Edward students would be on buses for longer periods of time, as both of the other districts are much larger geographically.
In addition to the resident groups that gathered for discussion at the Tuesday night meeting, there was a non-resident group made up predominantly of teachers at the school, who gave feedback as well.
Their concerns mostly mirrored those of the residents, with some also saying that the entire merger discussion has caused some instability for students and staff. They said there are positions open for the first time in many years because no one is interested in moving to a district that may go through such a major upheaval in the near term.
There were at least a few comments going against the grain, however, with one resident saying the current tax rates were already untenable and they could not afford to keep paying for sentimentality.
Another resident said a merger would have to happen eventually because of the shrinking population.
Superintendent Dan Ward said he thought the process went well, and he and board members received valuable feedback to factor into their decision-making.
“It wasn’t unexpected but I was very pleased that many of the comments centered around what’s best for students. We realize there’s financial concerns, but it came back to what’s best for students and that’s encouraging,” Ward said.
Since the groups focused mainly on what questions residents might have concerning the study, Ward said he had a long list to go through and see what he could answer right away and what might need more inquiry.
He said he will most likely create a long "frequently asked questions" document that will answer questions that were addressed in the pre-merger study or note whether more information is needed.
For instance, what exactly would happen to the school building should a merger take place would require a full merger study, according to Ward.
Ward said the state’s incentives to merge include funding studies and, should a full study take place, the Governor’s Office would cover the cost for both schools.
However, Ward said no decision about next steps has been made beyond adding the results of the forum as a discussion item at an upcoming Board of Education meeting.
Ward also said residents who were not able to attend the forum can still give feedback through an online survey available at fortedward.org through Oct. 31.
“The board’s intentions are to be transparent with everything,” Ward said.
