Fort Edward school officials close to deciding on a superintendent

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Union Free School District is close to deciding who its next superintendent will be.

The Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES is facilitating the search, which has been narrowed to three finalists.

The process to date included an online survey in November, followed by a community forum of Fort Edward district residents in January, to gather feedback from the community regarding the characteristics, skills and experiences that they think the next school district leader should have.

The finalists are Julie Adams, who is currently the principal for Salem Junior-Senior High School; Richard DeMallie, who is the principal for the Gloversville Enlarged School District; and Camille Harrelson, who currently serves as the director of special education for the Averill Park Central School District.

"The Board of Education is conducting interviews with the finalists right now. They will probably pick someone by tonight (Thursday)," said Jim Dexter, who is the superintendent for BOCES and head of the search process.

"They probably won't announce it for another two to three weeks. The board has done their homework on contracts, but there might be some final touches needed once they have made their choice," Dexter said.

However, Dexter said that the time before they make the announcement could also be just a few days.

"I've seen that happen before. It depends on how soon the chosen candidate responds once they've been officially offered the job," Dexter said.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

