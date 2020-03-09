Fort Edward school moves forward with full-blown merger study

Ward said the district is facing many fiscal challenges. It has to pay back $153,000 on a bond it took out to pay the taxes owed to Washington County from the former dewatering plant property.

That cost alone would break the tax cap, which is calculated this year as a $147,000 increase in the tax levy.

Fort Edward has drained its fund balance to $0, so it cannot use those funds in the next budget, according to Ward. The district appropriated $300,000 from surplus from this year’s budget.

In addition, the district no longer has a $400,000 grant that it got for the last two years from Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, which was a short-term grant to help ease the pain of this problem.

Then, Ward said there are the normal increases in salaries and benefits, which add up to a $1.3 million gap between revenues and expenses.

“That’s a lot of money we have to essentially find,” he said.

Ward said the board is meeting with its unions to discuss any potential savings. The district is looking everywhere it can for cost-savings including trying to find a less expensive vendor for the lunch program. The district no longer has its own business official but contracts out to BOCES for that service.