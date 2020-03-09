Fort Edward school moves forward with full-blown merger study

FORT EDWARD — As it grapples with a $1.3 million gap in its 2020-2021 budget, the Fort Edward Board of Education on Monday voted to do a full merger study with either Hudson Falls or South Glens Falls.
The cost of the study would be $25,000 for each school district with half of that cost eligible to be reimbursed by the state.
Superintendent Dan Ward said no district has been selected. With the board’s action, Ward can now begin negotiations with those two districts.
He pointed out voters would have to approve a decision to merge the district or be annexed.
Board President Tom Roche agreed that the board needs to find out all the facts in this process, which will take 8 to 10 months. The district cannot take any steps without a full study.
“I know we have an emotionally charged situation in front of us with this vote to move forward with the full merger study. I want to ensure you it’s for information purposes,” he said.
Roche, Vice President Michael Glass and members Joe Carroll, Todd Tyler, Christohper Miles and James Donohue voted in favor. Anita Tripp and Ella Collins voted in opposition. Collins declined to say how she voted when asked by a reporter and Tripp had left before the question could be asked.
Special education teacher Debi DeLisle asked the board during the public comment period to think about whether it really wants to merge before committing to a study.
Ward said the district is facing many fiscal challenges. It has to pay back $153,000 on a bond it took out to pay the taxes owed to Washington County from the former dewatering plant property.
That cost alone would break the tax cap, which is calculated this year as a $147,000 increase in the tax levy.
Fort Edward has drained its fund balance to $0, so it cannot use those funds in the next budget, according to Ward. The district appropriated $300,000 from surplus from this year’s budget.
In addition, the district no longer has a $400,000 grant that it got for the last two years from Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, which was a short-term grant to help ease the pain of this problem.
Then, Ward said there are the normal increases in salaries and benefits, which add up to a $1.3 million gap between revenues and expenses.
“That’s a lot of money we have to essentially find,” he said.
Ward said the board is meeting with its unions to discuss any potential savings. The district is looking everywhere it can for cost-savings including trying to find a less expensive vendor for the lunch program. The district no longer has its own business official but contracts out to BOCES for that service.
The board is also looking to liquidate its reserve funds it set aside for large increases in teacher and staff pension costs, The board set a special meeting and public hearing for 5:30 p.m. on March 25 in order to take that step.
“We are in need of that money for cash flow purposes,” he said.
The board on Monday also voted to authorize taking out a bond anticipation note of up to $2 million to help with cash flow until state aid comes in so the district can make payroll and pay its bills including special education costs and payments to the county for the back taxes.
