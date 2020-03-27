Fort Edward school merger talks on hold because of COVID-19

FORT EDWARD — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause on any discussions between the Fort Edward school district, Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls districts on a full merger study.
Earlier this month, the Fort Edward Board of Education had voted to do a study with either of the districts and authorized Superintendent Dan Ward to begin negotiations with both districts.
However, school officials’ time has been focused on responding to the coronavirus outbreak. Including setting up resources for online learning and making sure students have meals.
Ward confirmed last Wednesday that discussions have not progressed.
The Board of Education did meet on Wednesday to hold a public hearing on liquidating two reserve funds.
The board voted to liquidate $75,000 from the Employees’ Retirement System reserve and $52,448 from the Teachers’ Retirement System reserve. These accounts are used to handle large increases in pension costs. The $127,488 is being transferred to the district’s reserve for tax assessment challenges.
Ward said previously that the district is having a cash flow problem. The board on March 9 had voted to take out a bond anticipation note of up to $2 million to help with cash flow until state aid comes in so the district can make payroll and pay other bills.
School officials are facing a $1.3 million gap as they put together the 2020-2021 budget. Among the issues are the district has to make a $153,000 payment on a bond it took out to pay the $1.7 million in taxes owed to Washington County from the former dewatering plant property.
The district has drained its fund balance to zero so it cannot tap into that account. It used about $300,000 to balance this year’s budget.
In addition, Fort Edward received a $400,000 state grant in each of the last two years to help weather the storm when the tax assessment of the former dewatering plant dropped significantly. Those funds are not available this year.
Also, there are the normal increases in salaries and benefits. All of these factors contribute to the budget deficit.
The board’s next meeting is on April 6.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com
