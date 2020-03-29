Fort Edward school merger talks on hold because of COVID-19

FORT EDWARD — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause on any discussions between the Fort Edward school district, Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls districts on a full merger study.

Earlier this month, the Fort Edward Board of Education had voted to do a study with either of the districts and authorized Superintendent Dan Ward to begin negotiations with both districts.

However, school officials’ time has been focused on responding to the coronavirus outbreak, including setting up resources for online learning and making sure students have meals.

Ward confirmed last Wednesday that discussions have not progressed.

The Board of Education did meet on Wednesday to hold a public hearing on liquidating two reserve funds.

The board voted to liquidate $75,000 from the Employees’ Retirement System reserve and $52,448 from the Teachers’ Retirement System reserve. These accounts are used to handle large increases in pension costs. The $127,488 is being transferred to the district’s reserve for tax assessment challenges.