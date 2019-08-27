FORT EDWARD — Energy-saving appliances, upgraded fire systems and asbestos abatement were all major parts of the second phase of Fort Edward school district's two-year capital project, set to wrap up before students return next Thursday.
The first phase of the project, primarily done last summer, included a new secure entrance to the school, but this summer's work focused on infrastructure needs inside the building.
Superintendent Dan Ward said the $4.7 million project wasn't big on "frills" but included necessary changes to parts of the school that had long needed work.
"It's been a pretty momentous and collaborative effort from everyone involved," Ward said. "It seems like something so simple as a bathroom wouldn't be so exciting, but the other ones were the original, from 1970 or so. They were in such terrible shape that this is a huge upgrade for our kids."
Classrooms on the elementary side of the school received new LED lighting fixtures that are responsive to sunlight to save money, and brand new windows that will provide much better insulation in the winter and summer.
In addition to the classroom improvements, new fire doors were installed, sections of the roof were replaced and asbestos from the original construction was removed and replaced with new tile throughout the building.
Other safety measures taken included new hardware on doors throughout the building, so rooms can be locked from the inside.
QUEENSBURY — There are only two months left on the nearly two-year long capital project at Queensbury High School dubbed “Legacy 2020.”
Kindergarten teacher Kristin Suprenant said the lighter and brighter spaces, new plumbing that's easier for students to use and the new cabinets will help get the year started off right.
"Little things like that get you excited to come back and work in a new environment," Suprenant said.
Ward said some painting and aesthetic work will goes into the school year, but the nuts and bolts of the project are on-time and on-budget.
Parking and road changes
Ward said he approached the village and police department for help on improving the safety of the school's pick-up and drop-off area when he started his tenure four years ago. This summer, changes were approved by the village to make Case Street and a section of Burgoyne Avenue one-way.
New signs were installed Tuesday morning announcing the new laws, and new lane painting is expected later this week. Ward said there will likely be a break-in period for residents.
"It's going to be an adjustment for people, but the village had their engineer come out and look at it and they thought that was the best idea," Ward said. "It will absolutely make it safer."
The curb closest to the school's main entrance will be for buses only. Parents will be able to pick up and drop off students on the right side of Burgoyne Avenue between Case Street and Maple Avenue.
More parking spaces will be put along both sides of Case Street beyond the first section of elementary classrooms, and a crossing guard will still be stationed near the entrance of the school, according to Ward.
"It's going to be interesting the first couple of days for it all to get ironed out," Ward said. "But we'll have the village PD out and I'll have my staff up on the curb as well."
