Fort Edward school had elevated water levels in 7% of drinking water sources

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Union Free School District had elevated lead levels in 7% of the drinking water sources tested in November.

The district sent samples of 128 sources of water back in November to the Capital Region Environmental Laboratory and received the results back on Dec. 3.

Of the sources tested, nine were found to be in excess of the Environmental Protection Agency and New York State Department of Health limit of 15 parts per billion, according to a letter from Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward.

Outlets that had the elevated levels were removed from service, unless needed for hand washing. In that case, a sign was posted stating that it is to be used for hand washing only, according to Ward.

The locations that had the elevated levels were: one classroom faucet in Room 120 and two water fountains in the vicinity, the sink in the girls’ locker room and three sinks and two water sprayers in the home and careers room

Ward said lead in drinking water is rarely the sole cause of lead poisoning and human skin does not absorb lead in water.