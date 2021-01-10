Fort Edward school had elevated water levels in 7% of drinking water sources

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Union Free School District had elevated lead levels in 7% of the drinking water sources tested in November.
The district sent samples of 128 sources of water back in November to the Capital Region Environmental Laboratory and received the results back on Dec. 3.
Of the sources tested, nine were found to be in excess of the Environmental Protection Agency and New York State Department of Health limit of 15 parts per billion, according to a letter from Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward.
Outlets that had the elevated levels were removed from service, unless needed for hand washing. In that case, a sign was posted stating that it is to be used for hand washing only, according to Ward.
The locations that had the elevated levels were: one classroom faucet in Room 120 and two water fountains in the vicinity, the sink in the girls’ locker room and three sinks and two water sprayers in the home and careers room
Ward said lead in drinking water is rarely the sole cause of lead poisoning and human skin does not absorb lead in water.
“While we know that this information may cause you some concern, we are taking the necessary steps to address the situation and confirm the safety of water throughout the school. There is nothing that we take more seriously than the well-being of our students and staff,” he said in the letter.
Ward said school officials will work to determine the source of lead and remediate as necessary.
The water outlets that were below the limit remain in service.
Schools were required to test water sources for lead after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation in 2016. Districts could obtain a waiver to skip the requirement because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ward said Fort Edward “chose to complete the testing on schedule as we felt it was in the best interest of the health and safety of everyone that enters our school each day.”
For more information, visit the EPA’s website https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water.
