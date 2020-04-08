Fort Edward school district facing 'scary' budget with potential 19% tax levy hike

If the budget did not pass and the district had to adopt a contingency spending plan, Ward said the tax levy would be the same as this year — a little over $3 million.

More specifics on the budget will be coming in the next two weeks, according to Ward. He said he expected to make a video for the public next week providing more information.

Roche said the district has to see what its final tax base looks like and whether there is any help from the bargaining units to reduce costs.

The district is facing many fiscal challenges, including a required $153,000 payment on a bond it took out to pay the $1.7 million taxes owed to Washington County from the former dewatering plant property.

The current year’s budget is $11.76 million. The Fort Edward school district has drained its fund balance to zero. Last year it appropriated $300,000 from surplus to balance the budget and also had a $400,000 state grant to help ease the pain of the former General Electric Co. dewatering plant being closed and the assessed value of the property dramatically decreasing.

There are also the normal increases in salaries and benefits. All these factors lead to the gap between revenues and expenses.