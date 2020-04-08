Fort Edward school district facing 'scary' budget with potential 19% tax levy hike

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward school district is facing a “scary” budget involving potentially $1.36 million in cuts to teachers, administrators, extracurricular activities and sports, and a 19% tax levy increase in the wake of a budget gap.
Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward told the Board of Education on Monday that just over $1 million of the very long list of cuts would be to instructional staff.
“That’s the number we have to meet. We have to have a balanced budget. We cannot deficit borrow,” he said at the meeting, which was held via teleconference.
Board President Tom Roche said it was shocking to see the list of cuts.
“Next year is going to look a whole lot scary,” he said.
The board’s Finance Committee had settled on a number that it would support that includes a roughly 19% tax levy increase to provide more revenue. However, that has not been signed off by the majority of the board.
“That comes to the full board for approval once the budget is done,” Ward said.
Ward added that such a high tax levy increase would require approval by a supermajority of voters — at least 60% — because it is over the tax cap.
The school election and public vote on the proposed school budget has been delayed from May 19 to a yet-to-be determined date in June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the budget did not pass and the district had to adopt a contingency spending plan, Ward said the tax levy would be the same as this year — a little over $3 million.
More specifics on the budget will be coming in the next two weeks, according to Ward. He said he expected to make a video for the public next week providing more information.
Roche said the district has to see what its final tax base looks like and whether there is any help from the bargaining units to reduce costs.
The district is facing many fiscal challenges, including a required $153,000 payment on a bond it took out to pay the $1.7 million taxes owed to Washington County from the former dewatering plant property.
The current year’s budget is $11.76 million. The Fort Edward school district has drained its fund balance to zero. Last year it appropriated $300,000 from surplus to balance the budget and also had a $400,000 state grant to help ease the pain of the former General Electric Co. dewatering plant being closed and the assessed value of the property dramatically decreasing.
There are also the normal increases in salaries and benefits. All these factors lead to the gap between revenues and expenses.
An already bleak budget picture was made worse by the news that Fort Edward would be getting $32,000 less in state education aid than the school district thought it was getting, according to Ward.
However, the total aid is set to go up from $7.15 million to $7.4 million, according to state aid figures.
Ward said the district actually fared better than some other schools because last year it was able to shift some of its costs so it could receive “expense-based aid” for costs such as use of BOCES services.
For example, the district no longer has an in-house business manager but contracts for that service through BOCES and can receive aid on it.
However, the new state budget gives the state budget director the authority to withhold aid if state revenues come in worse than expected throughout the fiscal year.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
