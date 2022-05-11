Fort Edward school district adding social worker, pupil services director in nearly $12 million budget proposal

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward Union Free School District residents will be voting on a proposed budget of just under $12 million on May 17.

The 2022-2023 proposed budget is a $682,584 increase from last year and a 2% increase in the district's tax levy.

This is the first budget developed after the Board of Education voted in November to end further talks of being annexed by the South Glens Falls district. Fort Edward Interim Superintendent Mark Bessen said on Wednesday that it was clear the vast majority of the public opposed such a move during previous public hearings.

Federal aid provided to the district for COVID-19 relief will help add more school programs, Bessen said. According to the district's newsletter, this includes the addition of a social worker and a director of pupil services.

The projected amount of state aid for 2022-2023 is $7,606,541, which is $401,032 more than last year, according to the newsletter.

Federal COVID relief funds expire in 2024, the newsletter said.

For the three major components of the budget, administrative expenses are increasing by $281,177 to $1.309 million. Capital expenses are increasing by $103,432 to $1.767 million.

The instructional portion of the budget, which is the largest component, is increasing by almost $300,000 to $8.7 million.

District residents will also be voting on three other propositions on Tuesday.

The district is seeking to lease a 66-seat school bus at a cost not to exceed $23,300 per year for a term of five years.

In addition, the district wants to reduce the number of board seats from nine to seven.

The district has also proposed a reserve fund for transportation and maintenance equipment with a maximum limit of $2 million and with an end date of June 30, 2032.

Bessen said that this kind of fund will allow the district to be more self-sufficient and be prepared for the future.

Three candidates are running for three open board seats. There are two, five-year seats and one two-year seat. Ella Collins is seeking reelection to another five-year term. The other candidates are Taylor Boucher and Timothy Clark.

Voting will take place in the elementary school's foyer on Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m.

