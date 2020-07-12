Fort Edward school budget revote set for July 28

FORT EDWARD — Residents of the Fort Edward Union Free School District will get to decide the fate of the revised budget proposal on July 28.
Voting will take place in person from noon to 8 p.m. in the elementary school lobby. Paper ballots will be used and appropriate social distancing and the latest guidance from the state Department of Health will be followed, according to an announcement on the district’s website.
The Fort Edward Board of Education on June 30 voted to put back a revised budget that trimmed the tax levy increase to 15.5%.
Voters last month rejected a budget with a 19.8% hike in the tax levy. About 53% of people cast ballots in favor of it, but a supermajority of 60% was required since the increase exceeded the tax cap.
The district was able to find about $130,000 in savings to reduce the budget without affecting programs. The support staff union agreed to switch to a less expensive health insurance plan like the teachers association did, which will save about $95,000. The district is going to save about $15,000 to $20,000 using fewer BOCES services. Ward also renegotiated his own contract.
All of this reduces the proposed tax levy from about $3.6 million to about $3.47 million. The 2019-20 tax levy was $3.01 million.
If approved, the budget would still eliminate or reduce hours for 20 positions.
The district has been grappling with a decline in its tax base with the conclusion of the Hudson River dredging project. The facility to remove water from the dredging material is no longer operating. A deal for WL Plastics to redevelop the property just fell through.
The district also must pay $1.7 million in back taxes to Washington County after the owner of the dewatering site, WCC, failed to pay them and the county made Fort Edward whole. School officials took out a bond because they did not have the money and this year’s payment is $153,000.
A public hearing on the budget will take place on July 21 at 5:30 p.m. via video conference. People can access the meeting through meet.google.com/vtq-nfca-dea or by telephone at 1-812-727-7704. The PIN is 768 303 405#.
If the budget fails again, the district would have to adopt a contingency budget containing the same tax levy as the current year. School officials have said previously that deeper cuts would be needed, including more than 13 teacher positions, seven support staff positions, a portion of an administrative position, all sports and extracurricular activities and any non-mandated transportation services.
Unlike last month’s vote, which was conducted entirely by absentee ballot, people will only be able to obtain an absentee ballot if they have a valid reason that they cannot vote in person. This includes being absent from the district or unable to appear at a polling place because of an illness or physical disability.
People who would like an absentee ballot are asked to fill out a form available on the district’s website. They can drop off the application at the district office or email it to District Clerk Tobie Bessette at tbessette@fortedward.org. They can also mail it to the Fort Edward Union Free School District, Attn: District Clerk, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward NY 12828.
Applications must be sent to the school at least 7 days before the election if the voter is asking the ballot to be delivered by mail, or at least one day if people are picking up in person.
Completed ballots, which must include the signature of the voter, can be dropped off at the school office, mailed in or emailed to tbessette@fortedward.org.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
