Fort Edward school budget revote failure would mean eliminating all sports and clubs, more jobs

“The levy hasn’t gone up by huge amounts, but the amount that the individual taxpayer is being asked to pay is going up because of the loss of a large taxpayer,” he said.

The estimated tax rate is $33.37 per $1,000 of assessed value. The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $600 more in taxes. For people without any exemptions, they would pay $3,337 in school taxes on a $100,000 house. For Basic STAR it would be $2,801, and for Enhanced STAR it would be $2,265.

Ward said it is disappointing that the WL Plastics facility is not coming to the industrial park site where the dewatering plant operated, but even if it was still coming, it was not factored into this budget.

“We were not counting on that property being worth anything. We were not counting our chickens before they hatched,” he said.

The public vote on Tuesday will be conducted using paper ballots. People will wear masks, and social distancing will be followed. The area will be disinfected reguarly, officials said.

Absentee ballots have to be in the district’s hands by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.