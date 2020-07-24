Fort Edward school budget revote failure would mean eliminating all sports and clubs, more jobs

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward school officials are hoping their revised budget proposal passes on Tuesday — otherwise they will have to implement massive cuts.
Residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on the $11.646 million proposal, which contains a 14% increase in the tax levy. This is down from the budget that was defeated at the polls last month, which had a 19.8% increase in the tax levy.
About 53% residents voted in favor of that budget, but a supermajority of 60% was required because the budget exceeded the tax cap.
The district has cut nearly $187,000 out of the budget. The support staff union agreed to switch to a less expensive health insurance plan like the teachers association did, which saves about $95,000. Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward also renegotiated his contract and the district is also using fewer BOCES services.
The revised budget decreases spending by 0.97% over the current year. The tax levy would increase by 14%, to $3.430 million. It still requires approval by 60% of voters.
If the budget is defeated, then the levy would have to stay the same as the current year, which would mean cutting $422,000 out of the budget.
“An additional $420,000 in budget reductions is going to severely impact student programming,” Ward said at the district’s budget hearing on Tuesday.
This would include eliminating all athletics, extracurricular activities and clubs. It would also eliminate many opportunities for students to participate in band, chorus and art, according to Ward. In addition, it would eliminate counseling and mental health resources and increase class size.
“That’s devastating,” he said.
A contingency budget would also restrict use of facilities by outside groups and limit field trips and purchase of supplies, according to Ward.
The district has been able to make cuts without adversely affecting student programs, but it has run out of places to cut.
School officials have said previously that a contingency budget would also result in eliminating 13 teacher positions, seven support staff positions, a portion of an administrative position and any non-mandated transportation services.
The budget already includes cutting or reducing hours of about 20 positions.
Ward said that even though spending is going down, the tax levy is increasing. The reason is there has been a drop in assessed value in the community as the former PCB-cleanup dewatering facility came offline. The district’s total assessed value has decreased by about $7 million to just under $103 million.
The district tried to mitigate the impact as much as it could when the dewatering plant prepared to wind down operations. The Board of Education reduced the tax levy to $3 million in 2017-2018.
“The levy hasn’t gone up by huge amounts, but the amount that the individual taxpayer is being asked to pay is going up because of the loss of a large taxpayer,” he said.
The estimated tax rate is $33.37 per $1,000 of assessed value. The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $600 more in taxes. For people without any exemptions, they would pay $3,337 in school taxes on a $100,000 house. For Basic STAR it would be $2,801, and for Enhanced STAR it would be $2,265.
Ward said it is disappointing that the WL Plastics facility is not coming to the industrial park site where the dewatering plant operated, but even if it was still coming, it was not factored into this budget.
“We were not counting on that property being worth anything. We were not counting our chickens before they hatched,” he said.
The public vote on Tuesday will be conducted using paper ballots. People will wear masks, and social distancing will be followed. The area will be disinfected reguarly, officials said.
Absentee ballots have to be in the district’s hands by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
