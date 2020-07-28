Fort Edward school budget rejected

“I believe the community has to give the children the best education,” said voter Michael Glass.

And some cast a yes vote thinking about the future, in which the district might have to merge with another district to stay afloat. They were hoping the community would continue to support the district instead.

“Both my kids went to Fort Edward School. My grandson now goes to Fort Edward. I really want him to finish out just with Fort Edward School,” said voter Sue Elliott. “At a smaller school, they’re big fish in a small pond. They’re individuals here.”

Ward said he was “disappointed” by the vote.

“We have to go to a contingency budget which will require very very large cuts,” he said, but noted that fewer people voted in favor of this budget than the last one. The first vote was 431 in favor to 386 in opposition.

“It certainly is the will of the voters,” he said. “We’ll find a path forward.”

As for sports, the fall season was uncertain in any case because of coronavirus, and it’s not yet clear if competitions will happen at other districts. But Ward said all sports at Fort Edward would be canceled because of the cost.