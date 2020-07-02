Fort Edward school board proposes new school budget with 15.5% tax hike

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Board of Education on Tuesday agreed to put a revised budget before voters that trims the tax levy increase to 15.5%.
Last month, residents defeated a budget that had a 19.8% hike in the tax levy. About 53% of voters approved it, but a supermajority of 60% was required since the increase exceeded the tax cap.
Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said the district was able to find about $130,000 in savings to reduce the budget without affecting programs.
The support staff union agreed to switch to a less expensive health insurance plan like the teachers association did. That will save about $95,000.
In addition, the district is going to save about $15,000 to $20,000 in using fewer BOCES services, without affecting the ability of students to attend programs, according to Ward.
Ward also renegotiated his own contract, offering some concessions to yield savings.
This would bring the proposed levy down to about $3.47 million compared with this year’s $3.008 million.
The district has been grappling with the decline in its tax base with the loss of the former dewatering facility associated with the Hudson River dredging project. The assessed value of the district has declined about 40% over the last few years.
Board President Tom Roche said he believes it is a good spending plan with a significant reduction in the size of the tax increase.
“I think it’s a little more palatable and it keeps sports and all those things we wanted to keep in our original budget proposal intact,” he said.
Ward said he wanted to make sure that it is clearly communicated to the public that the budget would still eliminate or reduce in hours of about 20 positions.
Board member James Donahue said he believes that the public feels they have some control over the school budget because it is the only one they could vote on. He worried about the chance of the budget being defeated again.
“There may be some resentment. You didn’t get it (passed) the first time. Here you go again,” he said.
Donahue said he does not want to go to a contingency budget.
That would mean that the tax levy can be no higher than the current year — $3.008 million.
Ward said he wants overwhelming support for the budget.
“The difference between a yes and no is gigantic for the children for Fort Edward — gigantic,” he said.
Ward has said previously that a contingency budget could have more severe cuts including more than 13 teacher positions, seven support staff positions, a portion of an administrative position, all sports and extracurricular activities and any non-mandated transportation services.
Board Vice President Michael Glass, who was defeated last month and attending his last meeting, said the board has cut to the bone.
“Any more cuts you make, it’s going to impact the teachers and impact the students,” he said.
Ward also pointed out that even if the district adopts a contingency budget, the tax rate would still increase because the district’s assessed value has gone down further over the last year — from about $109 million to $102 million
Ward said he has also written to local businesses to see if they could provide any help to the district, but has not heard any response.
As for when the vote would take place, that is still an open question. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not set a date.
Administration, special education discussed
The board met on June 24 to discuss various options and review suggestions that the public had offered to save money.
One issue that has come up repeatedly is whether the district could cut an administrator. It currently has a superintendent, elementary principal and a junior-senior high principal. Former Superintendent Jeffery Ziegler had also served as elementary principal.
Ward presented a spreadsheet extrapolating the salary of the former superintendent was making to the current day, with 2% annual increases. Also, Ward and other administrators are taking a less expensive health insurance plan. The net savings is about $68,000.
The district now contracts out to BOCES for its business services instead of having an in-house business manager. It amounts to a $67,000 savings because Fort Edward can receive state aid on a BOCES service.
Another question from the public was weather the district could bring more students back into the district for special education programs instead of being placed out of Fort Edward. The district spends nearly $1 million on special education costs. It receives some state aid for a net cost of about $723,000.
Ward said the district has to make sure it has the appropriate services in house.
“Some students we have the programs here and it fits like a glove, and some students we do not,” he said.
Some students require skilled nursing services that Fort Edward does not have, he added.
In some cases, the district would have to add staff. It is worth looking at the issue. Fort Edward recently voted to contract with Advanced Therapy for some services.
“It’s costly to do so with that provider, but it’s less costly than us trying to hire an employee with benefits. It’s a balancing act,” he said.
Another issue is finding physical space in the building. Ward said the district could convert its board conference room and a couple other spaces.
Some residents also claimed that a large number of students were being sent out of the district for behavioral reasons. Ward said students have to be diagnosed with a disability first.
“Some of those disabilities do cause behaviors that are difficult to deal with. It isn’t just because a student is difficult to deal with,” he said.
Board member Ella Collins suggested looking at bringing some more speech therapy in house.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
