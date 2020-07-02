Fort Edward school board proposes new school budget with 15.5% tax hike

Board President Tom Roche said he believes it is a good spending plan with a significant reduction in the size of the tax increase.

“I think it’s a little more palatable and it keeps sports and all those things we wanted to keep in our original budget proposal intact,” he said.

Ward said he wanted to make sure that it is clearly communicated to the public that the budget would still eliminate or reduce in hours of about 20 positions.

Board member James Donahue said he believes that the public feels they have some control over the school budget because it is the only one they could vote on. He worried about the chance of the budget being defeated again.

“There may be some resentment. You didn’t get it (passed) the first time. Here you go again,” he said.

Donahue said he does not want to go to a contingency budget.

That would mean that the tax levy can be no higher than the current year — $3.008 million.

Ward said he wants overwhelming support for the budget.

“The difference between a yes and no is gigantic for the children for Fort Edward — gigantic,” he said.