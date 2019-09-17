FORT EDWARD — In a letter mailed to the Washington County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee on Tuesday, Fort Edward's school board president blasted county supervisors for recent comments regarding the $1.765 million the school district owes the county in back taxes.
“I am writing this letter in response to the shameful politicking, grandstanding and inflammatory rhetoric being spewed by officials looking to get their names in the paper at Fort Edward's expense,” Tom Roche wrote in the letter, explaining that he was expressing his individual views on the issue.
"I believe there is anti-Fort Edward sentiment, grandstanding and some unjustified preconceived notions, and the words coming from these officials are damaging to Fort Edward as a whole," he wrote.
At issue for county supervisors is the money owed to the county, originally stemming from a property tax assessment challenge by WCC, the previous owner of the former General Electric Co. dewatering facility, that left the county holding the bag for the unpaid taxes.
WCC stopped paying property taxes during the years the assessment challenge was in litigation, but the county continued to make the town, village and school district whole for the property taxes WCC did not pay.
And after months of negotiations, a March settlement between WCC, the town and school district reduced the property assessment and corrected tax bills were issued.
Nonetheless, several million dollars in back taxes were still owed to the county by the three entities. And despite a $222,737 late March school district payment to the county, the school district still owes the county $1.765 million in delinquent property taxes.
However, it seems the details of when and how the taxes are paid are in dispute.
"As stated in the recent written communication by the county, the payment was requested to be paid back in the current school year, which ends June 30, 2020," Roche wrote in his letter to supervisors. "Is it the habit of county supervisors to lambast and bully schools into paying a debt nine months before the debt is due, or is it just Fort Edward school?"
Like Roche, school district Superintendent Dan Ward said the money is not due to the county until June 30, 2020, citing correspondence from the county.
Nonetheless, county Treasurer Al Nolette has said on several occasions that the past due property taxes were due on April 1 of this year, and in last week’s Finance Committee meeting, Nolette told supervisors that he sent a reminder, due on demand, invoice in August.
Additionally, Nolette told supervisors that, according to New York tax law, the school district is required to include the amount due to the county in its budget that was approved earlier this year or show that the school district is financing the amount due.
Roche said on Tuesday the school district did not include the amount due the county in the 2019-2020 school district budget because school officials did not know the county wanted the full payment right away.
"At the time the budget was finalized, the district planned on having the county keep the annual make-whole payments, which can range between $300,000 and $400,000 each year, until the balance was paid off," Roche said. "It was not until after the budget was finalized that we learned that was not acceptable."
Still, supervisors said that is not an excuse.
In last week’s county Finance Committee meeting, supervisors gave the county attorney the green light to seek appropriate legal action against the school district, pending full board approval on Friday.
“Is it the practice of the county supervisors to waste taxpayer's money to sue entities that have already stated several times they intend to pay the debt, in the time frame requested, or it is just Fort Edward?" Roche wrote in his letter to the supervisors.
Regarding Roche's letter, Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks said that because the school district did not include the amount due in this year's budget, the district is breaking New York state tax law.
Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff agreed.
"I hold the Fort Edward Union Free School District directly responsible for violating New York state tax law to the detriment of the taxpaying citizens of Hartford," Haff said.
Because it is such a large amount of money owed, Washington County Board of Supervisors Budget Officer Dan Shaw said that all parties must be very clear about their intentions.
"We have been very clear about how we feel," said Shaw on Tuesday. "Now we need to see how they feel."
