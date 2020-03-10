Fort Edward school board member resigns

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Board of Education has an opening after James Swanson submitted his resignation.

Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said Swanson decided to step down for personal reasons.

“He has a lot of respect for the work that goes on and the situation that board members deal with. It’s not an easy job,” Ward said.

The board has the option to wait to fill the seat in the May election. Then, whoever runs for the seat and is elected would take office immediately after the election and serve the remainder of Swanson’s term until June 30, 2021.

The board also has the option to appoint someone to the seat. It was leaning toward leaving it open until the election unless someone from the community steps forward immediately.

“If someone has a sincere interest that wants to get on, I think they can contact Dan and get on,” said board President Tom Roche.

For more information, call the district office at 518-747-4594, ext. 3100.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

