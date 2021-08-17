Fort Edward school board member quits, principal leaving

Megan Munoz alluded to Trackey-Saltsman in her public comments without mentioning her by name.

“We voted no to that woman twice. We do not want that woman seated on the board,” Munoz said.

Munoz said she and other residents are going to continue to fight to keep the school and urged the board to listen to them.

“Just because your children graduated that doesn’t mean our children shouldn’t be afforded the same things that your children already had,” she said. “That’s not fair. It’s not right and it’s not what the community wants. We stand here together.”

Resident Kristin Taylor said larger schools can offer more programs and have more resources, but that is not all that makes a good education.

“A strong personal bond between students, teachers and the community can be the most important in children’s education,” she said.

Amanda Rabine worried that Fort Edward students would not receive the same level of care and attention at South Glens Falls. She noted that South Glens Falls has had students die by suicide over the years.