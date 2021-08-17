Fort Edward school board member quits, principal leaving

FORT EDWARD — The school district is in transition again as the K-12 principal is leaving for a job in Albany and a seat has opened up on the school board.
Principal John Galarneau is taking an administrative position as an instructional support specialist for physical education and health at the City School District of Albany.
Also, school board President Tom Roche said Anita Tripp has stepped down from the board for personal reasons.
Tripp’s resgination comes at a pivotal time as the district is in the midst of studying whether to dissolve and be annexed into the South Glens Falls district. The school boards of Fort Edward and South Glens Falls will hold a joint meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the BOCES building on Ballard Road to hear a presentation on their study from the merger consultants.
Roche said the district must fill the school board seat within 90 days of when the resignation took effect, which is July 7. The district has two options. It could hold a special election or it could appoint someone to the position to serve until the next school election.
Roche said the board is leaning toward soliciting applications from people, narrowing them down to three candidates and selecting someone.
Among the downsides of an election is it would cost the district money, according to Roche.
However, he said the board just became aware the district may have to hold a referendum to transfer ownership of its annex building. The district wants to donate the building to the village and town, so they can use it for storage.
If a referendum must be held anyway, Roche said the district may schedule a special election for the same time.
Roche believes, however, the legal process to set the referendum may take longer than the time frame in which the district has to fill the seat.
Board split over merger
Tripp’s departure leaves the board evenly split between those who supported a merger study and those who opposed it.
Tripp was one of the two board members who voted in March 2020 against doing a full merger study. The other was Ella Collins, who is still on the board.
Roche, Michael Glass, Joe Carroll, Todd Tyler, Cristopher Miles and James Donahue voted in favor of the study at that time. Glass was defeated for reelection and Christina Durkee took one of the vacant seats. Tyler did not seek reelection.
Two anti-merger candidates, Amanda and John Guglielmo, were elected to the board in May. Elaine Trackey-Saltsman, who supports the merger, came in third.
Members of the community turned out on Monday to express concern the board would pick somebody in favor of the annexation to fill the vacant seat.
Megan Munoz alluded to Trackey-Saltsman in her public comments without mentioning her by name.
“We voted no to that woman twice. We do not want that woman seated on the board,” Munoz said.
Munoz said she and other residents are going to continue to fight to keep the school and urged the board to listen to them.
“Just because your children graduated that doesn’t mean our children shouldn’t be afforded the same things that your children already had,” she said. “That’s not fair. It’s not right and it’s not what the community wants. We stand here together.”
Resident Kristin Taylor said larger schools can offer more programs and have more resources, but that is not all that makes a good education.
“A strong personal bond between students, teachers and the community can be the most important in children’s education,” she said.
Amanda Rabine worried that Fort Edward students would not receive the same level of care and attention at South Glens Falls. She noted that South Glens Falls has had students die by suicide over the years.
Daniel Boucher, a former member of the school board, said the board needs to let the community know how it feels about the merger. It is a cop-out for the board to send the issue to the community and let residents decide, he said.
“You’re either for it, or you’re against it,” he said.
There are three more steps in the merger process. Both boards will vote separately on Oct. 6 whether to move forward. If both vote yes, advisory referendums would be scheduled for Nov. 17 in each district. A majority of voters in each district have to approve.
If that happens, a final binding vote would take place on Feb. 9, 2022. If that passes, the new district would become effective July 1, 2022.
Personnel changes
President Roche said the board has asked the interim superintendent, Mark Bessen, to offer John Godfrey the interim principal position.
Godfrey spent 13 years in Fort Edward, where he was the high school principal from 1999 to 2007 and the prekindergarten through eighth-grade principal from 2007 to 2012.
He then left to take a job as superintendent of Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls. He retired from that position in June 2019. Godfrey, who lives in Fort Edward, has filled in as a principal at Whitehall high school in winter and spring of 2020 and at Hudson Falls Middle School in the fall of 2020.
Roche said Galarneau made an impact during his time with the district. He replaced Sam Ratti, who left to become principal of grades 6-12 at Northville Central School in Fulton County.
“You had some really big shoes to fill when you came in here,” Roche said. “You did a great job. We appreciate all the work you’ve done.”
Galarneau thanked the community for the opportunity.
“Everyone has been very supportive,” he said.
Before coming to Whitehall, he served as assistant principal for sixth grade at Mont Pleasant Middle School in Schenectady.
