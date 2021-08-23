Fort Edward school board member blasts 'toxicity' around study of merger with South Glens Falls

South Glens Falls has dropped from 3,136 students to 2,831 and is expected to drop further to just under 2,500.

The merger would eliminate about four elementary and seven secondary positions. Given rates of attrition, it is likely no one would involuntarily lose a job, Pole said. In addition, the single district would not need two superintendents. The savings would be about $1.42 million, according to Pole.

Residents of both communities would see a reduction in their tax rates, according to the consultants.

Next steps

With the report done, the focus shifts to community information sessions and a series of votes. On Oct. 6, each board will vote separately to decide whether to put the matter out for an advisory referendum on Nov. 17.

If voters in both communities approve, a binding referendum is scheduled for Feb. 9. If that passes, the newly merged district would begin operating on July 1, 2022.

If any of the votes go against the merger, the process ends.

Some board members asked why two community votes were needed and expressed concern about the short window of time between February and July.

Pole said the process is spelled out in state law.