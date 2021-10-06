Fort Edward school board kills further talk of annexation by South Glens Falls

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward will remain its own school district.
The Fort Edward Board of Education on Wednesday evening killed any further discussion of a proposed annexation of the district by South Glens Falls. The board voted 5-4 not to set a nonbinding referendum for Nov. 17 — ending 18 months of discussion on the issue.
The packed auditorium burst into applause and cheers after the final vote was cast.
Board member James Donahue said there are pros and cons to the merger including more academic offerings and athletic opportunities and reductions in taxes.
He opposed the annexation because of his concerns that the state would not follow through with its promised commitment of nearly $50 million in aid over 15 years. Also, he worried about the loss of the village’s identity.
However, he said he believed the public needed to weigh in on the issue — much like the school budgets and capital projects.
“Nine people should not have to be the final arbiters of this decision,” he said.
He worried that not having the opportunity to vote would alienate and disenfranchise many.
Board member Amanda Durkee said she disagreed. She pointed out there was no public vote on whether to do the study.
“That was a Board of Education decision and the Board of Education can decide to stop it as well,” she said.
Durkee said she has been opposed to the annexation from the beginning.
“I have never thought this is what is best for our students, our families and our community,” she said.
Board member Ella Collins said it felt like she was the swing vote. She was one of two board members who voted against doing the study.
She said she thought it may have been premature to consider annexation in the wake of the district’s fiscal situation. As the retired superintendent of Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls, she said she has seen the ups and downs facing school districts.
She voted against setting the referendum because she said it is dividing the community.
“The climate in our little village is toxic right now. The community is being torn apart by individuals that say destructive and mean-hearted comments that benefit no one,” she said.
Those three board members were the only ones to offer comments. In addition to Collins and Amanda Durkee, Christina Durkee, Patty Suprenant and James Guglielmo voted against putting the matter out for a referendum. Donahue voted in favor, along with board President Tom Roche, Vice President Chris Miles and Joe Carroll.
The South Glens Falls Board of Education also met on Wednesday and voted 9-0 to set the referendum.
“I appreciate that our Board of Education voted to take this important topic to our residents. Any proposal this crucial should be decided by our voters,” said South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr in a news release. “While the district was prepared to move forward with this work, we understand that now was just not the right time to proceed.”
Both boards had to approve the matter for it to go forward.
Roche thanked South Glens Falls officials for their assistance in this process.
Now, Fort Edward begins work to develop the budget and find a new superintendent.
A large crowd lined the street in front of the school before the meeting holding signs and yelling “Small Schools Matter” and “Save our School.”
One of the protesters, Sue Gilbert, said she has grand-nieces that live right around the corner from the school.
“It’d be stupid for them to close it,” she said.
Resident Sherry Grenier said she is opposed to annexation.
“Small schools matter. Small schools rule,” she said.
Castallo & Silky Educational Consultants conducted the study, which cost $50,000, split equally between both districts. Half of each district’s share was reimbursed by the state.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.