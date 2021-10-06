Fort Edward school board kills further talk of annexation by South Glens Falls

“That was a Board of Education decision and the Board of Education can decide to stop it as well,” she said.

Durkee said she has been opposed to the annexation from the beginning.

“I have never thought this is what is best for our students, our families and our community,” she said.

Board member Ella Collins said it felt like she was the swing vote. She was one of two board members who voted against doing the study.

She said she thought it may have been premature to consider annexation in the wake of the district’s fiscal situation. As the retired superintendent of Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls, she said she has seen the ups and downs facing school districts.

She voted against setting the referendum because she said it is dividing the community.

“The climate in our little village is toxic right now. The community is being torn apart by individuals that say destructive and mean-hearted comments that benefit no one,” she said.