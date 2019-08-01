MOREAU — Fort Edward Road between Route 197 and Reservoir Road is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying a load of paper products had its trailer split in half.
The accident happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
No paper products spilled from the trailer, but workers are unloading them so the trailer can be removed.
The road is expected to be closed for four to six hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.