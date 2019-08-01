{{featured_button_text}}
Paper truck

A tractor-trailer carrying paper products had its trailer split in half on Fort Edward Road on Thursday morning in Moreau. The road between Route 197 and Reservoir Road is closed.

 Michael Goot, mgoot@poststar.com

MOREAU — Fort Edward Road between Route 197 and Reservoir Road is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying a load of paper products had its trailer split in half.

The accident happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

No paper products spilled from the trailer, but workers are unloading them so the trailer can be removed. 

The road is expected to be closed for four to six hours.

