FORT EDWARD — An approximately 15-minute Town Board meeting Monday night ended with a resident reading a prepared statement about her concerns on how town officials have conducted business, followed by comments in the board's defense.
Katie DeGroot is often one of the only members of the public to attend the town's meetings, and she told board members Monday that she felt they met any questions with "hostility and dismissiveness."
"There seems to be a lot of anger and frustration directed by the Fort Edward Town Board and the current supervisor at people who have come forward with questions about the dewatering plant, questions about the complicated and secretive process involving the tax assessment deductions and the property's acquisition," DeGroot said. "I'm sure some of you feel you are being bothered by people who are not really concerned about the best interests for the town of Fort Edward. Perhaps you take things personally. I'm trying not to."
The Town Board was silent as it listened to DeGroot.
The clerk to the Fort Edward town supervisor, who was newly appointed to the Town Board earlier this week, will serve at least one year until next November's elections.
It was the first full meeting for new board member Peter Ives, who is the clerk to Supervisor Terry Middleton and was appointed to the Town Board earlier this month to replace Neal Orsini.
Ives has admonished DeGroot in the past for her questions, and has accused her of insinuating that the Town Board is "crooked." Middleton has also admonished DeGroot for asking questions in public session that she had asked him outside of meetings.
DeGroot said she loves Fort Edward, but listed a couple of past controversies in the area, including the cleanup of the Hudson River Superfund site and the way the Hudson Falls trash plant was built.
Now, she said, there are more recent examples where neighbors seem to be unaware of what's going on in the town. She was referring to how a Texas-based plastic pipe manufacturer is looking to build a plant at the former dewatering site.
Several residents in Fort Edward and Washington County attended a public hearing hosted by the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency to ask numerous questions about the project earlier this month.
Some IDA members were concerned that residents had so many unanswered questions, but the IDA still passed certain tax exemptions to WL Plastics.
The current owners of the property, the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp., has said there will be the opportunity for more questions to be answered as the property goes through the subdivision process with the town's Planning Board.
"While everyone serving in public office deserves respect and appreciation for their hard work, it is a public office, and the public should have a right to know what's going on in their town," DeGroot said. "I'm honestly saddened and concerned about the total lack of transparency and community engagement I see displayed at the Fort Edward Town Board meetings. In the last year and several months, I've attended all but two meetings, I believe. I've never once heard the Town Board discuss anything that is being planned for or in the town. As far as I can tell, decisions are made without public input, and only presented to the board when there is a resolution to be voted on."
DeGroot added that she hopes the Town Board "will welcome the new supervisor and work to create a more open and welcome community-centered town government."
Middleton was not re-elected last month to the supervisor post, and he will be replaced by Lester Losaw. On Monday night, Losaw was sitting in the back of the room.
After DeGroot spoke, Donna Brockway, wife of Highway Superintendent Brian Brockway, responded.
"Every taxpayer in the town and village of Fort Edward has a right to come to every one of these open meetings, and there's only the same four or five people every time," Donna said. "They're welcome. The door is open."
DeGroot said she understood Donna's thinking, but disagreed with her.
Middleton asked Town Attorney Don Boyajian if he had anything to say, and Boyajian said no.
The meeting adjourned, but comments continued.
Theresa Rose, another resident who often attends Town Board meetings, said she didn't understand people's concerns about WL Plastics, considering there are a number of other plastic plant businesses in the area.
Town Board member Jeanie Mullen nodded and said she worked with Rose in one of them.
Dean Watkins, a sergeant with the Fort Edward Police Department and husband of Town Clerk Aimee Mahoney, said he hopes the plastics project goes through.
"People are going to be afraid when their taxes go through the roof if this doesn't fall into play," Watkins said. "And I'm going to laugh at every one who declined it because I'm sick of paying out my ass for everything that's gone on in this village and town. Good job the Town Board for putting it through. I hope it goes. You can mark my word on that."
Middleton told a Post-Star reporter after the meeting that he was tired of the criticism. He also continued to point to the creation of the town's master plan a few years ago and how it included manufacturing hopes for the former dewatering site. Middleton has said the town's master plan was published following a number of public hearings and input.
The Town Board will meet for its final meeting of 2019 at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Town Hall.
