Fort Edward resident extricated after tree falls on house

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward resident was extricated from a house after a tree fell on it on Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms moved through the area on Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:26 p.m., Washington County dispatchers received a call reporting a tree down on a residence on North River Road with a person trapped inside on the second floor. The Fort Edward Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and Fort Edward EMS were immediately dispatched, according to a news release from the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

Upon arriving in the area of North River Road, the units encountered numerous trees and wires down and requested assistance from the town of Fort Edward Department of Public Works and National Grid.

Emergency personnel were able to locate the two-story residence at 117 North River Road. A single resident was trapped inside, when roof debris fell down and pinned the resident inside the partially collapsed area of the residence.

Units requested additional assistance from other area fire departments, Washington County and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control's USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) Task Force 2 team to assist in maintaining the stability of the structure and safe extrication of the subject from the residence.

First responders gained access to the resident through the roof and began stabilization and extrication efforts. A medical helicopter flew to the scene, providing on scene medical support to the patient, along with the Fort Edward Rescue Squad and response to the scene from a physician at Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center.

The person was able to be safely extricated from the scene and transported by helicopter at about 6 p.m. to Glens Falls Hospital. The person is in stable condition.

Storm damage

Washington County dispatchers handled 49 storm-related calls through around 5:30 p.m., which included the towns of Argyle, Fort Edward, Greenwich, Hebron, Salem, Jackson and those in some of the bordering counties and towns. Reports included a number of trees and wires down calls, transformer fires and three reports of trees into residential structures.

The Fort Edward incident is the only known reported injury at this point.

Crews are working to clear any blocked roads.

As of 9:15 p.m., there were a total of 1,286 National Grid customers without power and 483 NYSEG customers without power in Washington County. The number of National Grid customers without power had been reduced to 235 by 11 p.m. Estimated restoration time was 12:45 a.m.

There were 7,398 customers in Saratoga County without power as of 11 p.m. Electricity was expected to be back on by 2 a.m.

Warren County had only one customer without power as of 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for high temperatures reaching 82 degrees and a 20% chance of showers.