Fort Edward resident concerned about dewatering debacle

FORT EDWARD — Gardener Julie Wilson, who has lived on East Street in Fort Edward for the better part of half a century, has been unhappy about her neighbors for nearly 15 years.
Wilson lives right next door to the former General Electric Co. dewatering site and she has been expressing her concerns at public meetings for years.
During the January Fort Edward town board meeting, Wilson said that she is not against industrialization of the town, but she is concerned about the choices being made related to her potential new neighbor, WL Plastics.
“At this time, my primary concerns revolve around the management of the former GE dewatering site property and the potential of locating a plastics manufacturing plant, specifically WL Plastics on this site," Wilson said in a statement to the board. "Town and village residents, to date, have not been afforded the opportunity to voice any opinions or concerns regarding this project. I am hoping to see town and village meetings coordinated where this can be accomplished before important decisions are made regarding the management of the aforementioned property.”
County DPW auction nets more than expected
A recent Washington County equipment and vehicle auction brought in $46,470, about $10,000 more than revenue budgeted.
Among the vehicles sold were international trucks, loaders, broom tractor and an asphalt trailer.
"The famous loader went for $16, 525," said Department of Public Works Superintendent Deb Donohue. "The Lowboy sold too, for $6,520."
According to Donohue, there are still several vehicles that will go to auction.
Greenwich farming film series kicks off
Every Wednesday in February, the Greenwich Free Library, along with the Agricultural Stewardship Association, will screen films about farming and agriculture.
Up first, at 6 p.m. is the film "Farmsteaders," an intimate look at why small family farms still matter.
According to the filmmakers, "'Farmsteaders' is a love story, a farm story, and a story of contemporary rural America. Nick Nolan, his wife Celeste, and their young family are on a journey to resurrect his grandfather’s dairy farm – fighting to keep this homeland from “drying up and blowing away,” something that has happened to about 4.7 million farms in the U.S. as the pressures of corporate-driven food have left deep scars in the region."
Popcorn will be served.
For more information call, 518-692-7157.
Fort Edward councilman resigns
During the Fort Edward Town Board January meeting, Councilman Peter Ives submitted his resignation, allowing him to accept the supervisor's clerk position for the town.
"I cannot hold both positions," Ives said in a letter to the board.
Assessment Review board member Jennifer Holden, who submitted a letter of intent for the open council seat, resigned from the Assessment Review board to allow her to sit on the town board.
Holden was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Ives. Her term runs through the end of December.
Additionally, Zachary Middleton was appointed to the planning board for a seven-year term.
Timothy Fisher was reappointed to the town ethics committee for a 3-year term; Joan Harris was appointed to the town Right To Farm board for a 5-year term; and James King was appointed to the town Zoning Board of Appeals for a 5-year term.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.