Fort Edward resident concerned about dewatering debacle

FORT EDWARD — Gardener Julie Wilson, who has lived on East Street in Fort Edward for the better part of half a century, has been unhappy about her neighbors for nearly 15 years.

Wilson lives right next door to the former General Electric Co. dewatering site and she has been expressing her concerns at public meetings for years.

During the January Fort Edward town board meeting, Wilson said that she is not against industrialization of the town, but she is concerned about the choices being made related to her potential new neighbor, WL Plastics.

“At this time, my primary concerns revolve around the management of the former GE dewatering site property and the potential of locating a plastics manufacturing plant, specifically WL Plastics on this site," Wilson said in a statement to the board. "Town and village residents, to date, have not been afforded the opportunity to voice any opinions or concerns regarding this project. I am hoping to see town and village meetings coordinated where this can be accomplished before important decisions are made regarding the management of the aforementioned property.”

