FORT EDWARD — The results of the pre-merger study commissioned by Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school districts will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Fort Edward school auditorium.
Representatives from the consulting firm that did the study, Castallo and Silky LLC, will be in attendance, along with officials from Fort Edward, South Glens Falls and Hudson Falls school districts.
Fort Edward Superintendent Dan Ward reiterated in a press release the results of the study are preliminary and its completion does not mean any changes for students, staff or programs.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
