Fort Edward police officers accused of falsifying records

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward's village police chief and a police sergeant are scheduled to appear in Albany City Court on Monday in connection to allegations that they falsified training records.

As first reported by the Times Union, Chief Justin C. Derway, 42, and Sgt. Dean E. Watkins, 50, are co-defendants in criminal complaints and are charged each with 11 counts of offering a false instrument for filing, with an intent to defraud.

They were placed on administrative leave by the Village Board in January.

The criminal complaints allege that both Derway and Watkins falsified the number of hours they supervised 11 recruits, beginning in October of 2018, according to the Times Union.

"Specifically, they observed that Watkins and Derway worked an astronomical number of hours as an FTO (field training officer)," the complaint states, according to the Times Union.

The Post-Star was unable to obtain a copy of the criminal complaint after reaching out to the Albany County District Attorney's office multiple times on Friday following the Times Union report.

According to the complaint, Watkins had allegedly worked several shifts exceeding 24 hours as an FTO, while Derway signed off as having worked as an FTO for 51 out of 67 calendar days for a total of 510 hours, and was routinely assigned multiple trainees during the same shift.

Watkins was allegedly in charge of seven recruits, while Derway had four, the Times Union story stated.

The criminal complaints were prompted after the police department submitted the training records to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. This is the latest incident in a bigger investigation by the state Attorney General's Office, which is looking into smaller police departments that have been accused of falsifying records, according to the Times Union report.

The attorney representing Derway, Kevin A. Luibrand, issued this statement to The Post-Star on Friday: “We will contest the charges on both the law and the facts. Chief Derway is an exceptional department leader and does not deserve this treatment by the Attorney General."

Thomas A. Capezza, attorney for Watkins, was not available to comment Friday.

Watkins is also currently under investigation for allegedly using excessive force involving a Taser gun. The office of Attorney James Knox filed a lawsuit against Watkins and other officers on behalf of his client, Robert Murat-Hinton, who was arrested on July 8 in connection with a bar fight. According to video footage, Watkins shot Murat-Hinton twice with a Taser gun after he had been handcuffed.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.