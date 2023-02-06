FORT EDWARD — Village officials have entered the process of dissolving the Fort Edward Police Department following a public hearing on Monday evening.

Two village residents spoke about the resolution to dissolve the village police department, saying they wished it wouldn’t have to come to abolishing the local force.

Mayor Matt Traver agreed and said that the dissolvement was a long time coming and blamed officer retention rates as the culprit.

“We need to pass a local law to abolish the police department. So, that’s the reason for this public hearing; to give us the ability to file with the state to put this law through for any permissive referendum for our board,” he said.

For the next 30 days, village residents will have a chance to petition the board’s decision to abolish the department and establish a permissive referendum, or public vote. If the board receives no such petition, the abolishment will be finalized by early March.

“It gives the public a chance to go out and petition for us to not go through with this law to abolish the department. We’ve been in negotiations with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and we pretty much have a contract in place of what services we would be looking at,” Traver said.

If dissolved, the village would be receiving coverage from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for 20 hours a day, from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. The village will spend roughly $350,000 annually for the Sheriff’s Office’s coverage, saving $200,000 to be added back to the village’s budget.

The resolution also reflected that abolishing the department was not an easy decision.

Village Clerk Janelle Rose read the resolution at the hearing.

“The board of trustees has studied the continuance of the village of Fort Edward Police Department, which has suffered from staffing and leadership shortages; and whereas, the board of trustees has arrived at the difficult decision to consider abolishing the village of Fort Edward Police Department,” she said.

The department has been operating under interim chief Phil Lindsey, a retired Glens Falls police officer. Lindsey stepped in when former Chief Justin Derway retired in July after pleading guilty to charges related to providing false information. Derway, as well as police Sgt. Dean Watkins, were placed on administrative leave and charges were filed against the officers, claiming they falsified police training records. Both had their cases heard in Albany City Criminal Court.