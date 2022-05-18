Fort Edward police chief retires; Disciplinary hearing set on sergeant's actions

FORT EDWARD — In a special meeting Tuesday night in Fort Edward, the Village Board passed a resolution that could bring disciplinary charges against police Sgt. Dean Watkins.

Watkins, along with Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway, are facing felony charges in Albany City Court for falsifying training records in October 2019.

During the same special meeting, the board accepted Derway's resignation through a second resolution.

The police officers pleaded not guilty to the charges on March 28 in Albany.

Both were placed on administrative leave in January by the Village Board in connection with the investigation.

The resolution that was passed unanimously by the board Tuesday night delineates its authority to proceed with disciplinary action in accordance with Civil Service Law and Village Law against the sergeant, who is an employee of the village.

The board, through the resolution, appointed attorney Brian Kremer as the hearing officer who will conduct a hearing and report his findings to the board.

At that point, the board will make a decision on whether it will proceed with disciplinary action against the sergeant.

A date for the hearing is yet to be determined.

According to New York Village Law Section 8-804, disciplinary action could either be a fine, reprimand, suspension or dismissal.

Derway's letter of resignation, signed by the police chief on May 7, is for the purpose of retirement, effective July 15.

The attorneys representing the Fort Edward police officers are scheduled to meet with the prosecutor — the state Attorney General's Office in this case, in Albany on May 24 at 9 a.m., after which another court hearing will be scheduled.

The felony complaint against the officers was brought to Albany City Court by Attorney General’s Office Detective Supervisor Samuel Scotellaro III, claiming both officers signed “final evaluation” field training documents that were submitted to the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The DCJS is a state agency tasked with setting the standards for police training across New York state and is responsible for certifying police officers and police training officers.

The documents state that Watkins and Derway signed evaluations “verifying police trainees completed the requisite requirements for the police training program, when defendants did not directly observe completion of various training performance areas.”

New police recruits are required to complete field training hours as a continuation of the job screening process and are required to complete police duties under the supervision of an appointed field training officer for a minimum of 160 hours.

The training officer and the recruit are required to fill out and sign daily observation reports to account for the training hours and submit the documents along with the final evaluations to the DCJS to grant the recruit certification.

The Attorney General’s Office complaint claims 15 police recruits were approved for a “Basic Course for Police Officers” directed by Watkins, which is required within one year of appointment to law enforcement, to be completed between Oct. 20, 2018, and Oct. 20, 2019. Eleven of the recruits were employed by the Fort Edward Police Department.

At the time of the course, Derway and Watkins were the only certified field training officers in the department. Watkins signed off on the training of seven officers and Derway signed off on four, according to the complaint.

The Attorney General’s Office stated that discrepancies were discovered after the DCJS requested the daily observation reports associated with the 11 trainees.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.