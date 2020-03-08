Fort Edward officials seeks reuse of vacant building on prominent corner

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Village Board is hoping that an interested party would step forward to purchase a vacant property on Broadway that sits on a prominent corner.

Matt Fuller, the village’s attorney, said at the March 2 board meeting that he received a call from someone interested in the property at 140 Broadway and Fuller immediately called owner James Stackhouse.

Stackhouse, who lives in Sullivan County, owes more than $30,000 in taxes on the property, according to Washington County tax records. Fuller said Stackhouse had walked away from the three-story attached row building.

“He was of the belief that the bank had foreclosed on him and he did not own the property,” Fuller said.

Fuller added that the bank has not taken the property.

“If we have someone interested in buying it, let’s work out something as soon as possible,” he said.

Fuller said the village paid for the work to stabilize the structure.

“He doesn’t want anything. He knows he’s upside down. He’s just looking to walk away,” Fuller added.

The village does not want the roughly 50-year-old building to just sit there.