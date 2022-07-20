Fort Edward officials reviewing options for village police department

FORT EDWARD — The village Police Department has seen some restructuring in 2022 and could possibly face even bigger changes in the future.

"The Village Board is looking at all different options available for the police department," village Mayor Matthew Traver told The Post-Star this week.

In January, both police Chief Justin Derway and police Sgt. Dean Watkins were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after charges filed against the officers claimed they falsified police training records.

In May, the Village Board passed a resolution to approve Derway's resignation "for purposes of retirement," effective last Friday.

In Derway's absence, retired Glens Falls police officer Phil Lindsey has been acting as a part-time, interim chief of police with three full-time officers and "several part-time" on the force.

Traver said the board has not made a concrete decision how to proceed, but the community's residents are the focus.

"(We) have not reached any conclusions yet. Our number one priority is public safety and assuring residents we do and will have coverage," he told The Post-Star. "It has been difficult for us and all small departments to get and retain certified and trained officers to fill these positions."

Traver said the Washington County Sheriff's Office has been assisting with coverage in the village.

"We have been talking to Sheriff Murphy and Washington County about working with them and how we might be able to get the coverage we feel that is needed in the village," the mayor said.

Traver said the board and the department will seek input from the public going forward with decisions made about policing.

"Our board has also been listening to our residents, and the department and will be seeking additional input and thoughts from both, as we get more information," Traver stated.