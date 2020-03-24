Fort Edward offices closed

FORT EDWARD -- The town and village offices have been closed to the public.

Until further notice, all business should be conducted by mail, telephone, email or the new drop box on the front of the local government building.

The town can be reached at 518-747-5212, the village at 518-747-4023.

The address for correspondence by mail for the Village is PO Box 345 and for the town, PO Box 127, 118 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

