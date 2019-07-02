FORT EDWARD — Everyone at a Monday night public hearing about the traffic pattern around Case Street agreed something needs to be done to make the area near the school safer, but some residents disagreed on the village's proposed solution.
The traffic pattern around the Fort Edward Union Free School District has long been a headache for the school and local residents. The area gets congested during the morning drop-off and afternoon pickup, and school and village officials have worried a student or pedestrian will get hit by a car during the rush.
The village is responsible for changing any traffic patterns, so it formed a committee with village, police, school and parent representatives to come up with a solution.
With input from the committee, the village plans to make Case Street one-way going east from Broadway to McIntyre Street, and Burgoyne Avenue one-way north from Case to Maple streets.
That proposal was discussed at a public hearing Monday night before the Village Board's meeting.
Superintendent Dan Ward said the village's crossing guard is keeping track of three directions of traffic, and multiple school staff are out morning and afternoon helping. Village police officers have also assisted.
"Two-way traffic is making it a hazard for our kids," Ward said. "Every kid in the village is getting out and coming to school at the same time every single day. Without the authority to make people go one-way, it's difficult. We would like to see it (Case Street) be one-way."
Some residents were not in favor of making the roads completely one-way all year-round.
Stacey Doty, who lives on Case Street, said part of the problem is a lack of enforcement.
"People are doing all kinds of really stupid stuff" in the area, but in the summer months when school is out, the street is quiet, she said.
Doty said making the street one-way during the summer "to me, is not being considerate of the residents on the street. ... I understand the school's issues during school hours."
Mayor Matthew Traver said he thought signs that said what times the road was one-way would add to the confusion.
"It's got to change," said James Donahue, a school board member. "Let's see where this goes, and then we can adjust from there."
Doty asked if school officials had considered staggering drop-off times for the students.
Ward said they had not, but he thought that would be an issue for families. For example, he said, if someone has a third grader and an eighth grader, a family member would probably want them walking to school, riding the bus or getting dropped off at the same time.
As the hearing wrapped up, and it appeared village officials would not be swayed to making the roads one-way only during school hours, Doty and resident Brandy Wadsworth spoke up again. Wadsworth lives on the corner of Case Street and Burgoyne Avenue, and said she would be impacted by having to drive all the way down the block and around to get back to her house if she visited a neighbor next door.
"I am going to violate that law," she said about the roads becoming one-way, looking back at Police Chief Justin Derway. "Sorry."
"I know it's unfortunate, but it's unfortunate," Traver said. "We're all creatures of habit, I know."
The Village Board did not vote on the local law, as Traver said it has to wait 10 days after the public hearing. Traver said the Village Board will vote on it in August. Traver hopes signs and striping of the road could be put in place by the first or second week of August.
A public hearing may also be scheduled in August to discuss the parking pattern.
Village officials also heard from the public about parking on Marion Street. There are some discrepancies in the village's local laws about where parking is allowed.
Deputy Mayor Peter Williams said he would go out with the Department of Public Works and take some measurements to figure out a potential solution.
