Fort Edward may offer children's recreation programs

FORT EDWARD — Village officials are looking at whether they can offer limited recreation programs for children this summer.
James Donahue, director of recreation, told the Village Board at its Monday meeting he would like to offer some programs, such as arts and crafts, softball, baseball and tennis.
The kids would wear masks if they cannot maintain social distancing. The arts and crafts tables would be spaced out and activities could be staggered. Hand sanitizer would be available.
Donahue said children need something to do this summer.
“They’ve been locked up since March — haven’t really had a lot to do, have no outlet,” he said.
They could do nature photography, he said, but not contact sports such as flag football and basketball. Field trips with large groups would be avoided.
Participants would have to sign waivers, and they would be required to fill out questionnaires, documenting they have not been ill.
He noted that Mullen Park is officially closed, but he sees people up there constantly.
“It would be best to have it supervised,” he said.
Donahue said he did not see any issue with two kids who wanted to play pool as long as they are wearing masks.
“Are there going to be 10 kids in a building? Absolutely not.” he said.
Among the issues for board members were the additional workload for village staff to supervise the youths to avoid spreading the virus.
“My concern is having the young girl working for us taking temperatures and logging in who’s there,” said board member David Cutler.
“We don’t have adequate staff to handle all those precautions,” board member John Boucher said.
“Kids don’t listen,” he added.
Matt Fuller, lawyer for the village, said he was concerned about screening people who have gone on vacation recently to one of the current virus hotspots.
“If they’ve gone to a state that is under the quarantine order, they can’t participate,” he said.
The board said Donahue and Boucher and members of the Recreation Committee should discuss the issues before rushing into any decisions.
“Make sure you have all your bases covered,” said Deputy Mayor Peter Williams.
