Fort Edward may offer children's recreation programs

FORT EDWARD — Village officials are looking at whether they can offer limited recreation programs for children this summer.

James Donahue, director of recreation, told the Village Board at its Monday meeting he would like to offer some programs, such as arts and crafts, softball, baseball and tennis.

The kids would wear masks if they cannot maintain social distancing. The arts and crafts tables would be spaced out and activities could be staggered. Hand sanitizer would be available.

Donahue said children need something to do this summer.

“They’ve been locked up since March — haven’t really had a lot to do, have no outlet,” he said.

They could do nature photography, he said, but not contact sports such as flag football and basketball. Field trips with large groups would be avoided.

Participants would have to sign waivers, and they would be required to fill out questionnaires, documenting they have not been ill.

He noted that Mullen Park is officially closed, but he sees people up there constantly.

“It would be best to have it supervised,” he said.