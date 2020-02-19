Fort Edward man sentenced to prison in robbery case

BALLSTON SPA -- A Fort Edward man who took part in the robbery of another person in Clifton Park last spring has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison.
Keith O. Granger, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree robbery, a felony, for the incident last May 9. He was accused of forcibly stealing property from another person. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office investigated the case, but did not detail what was stolen.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced him to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison as a prior felon.
A co-defendant, Steven P. Bielecki, 27, of Tanager Way, South Glens Falls, also pleaded guilty in the case. He is awaiting sentencing.