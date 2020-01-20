Fort Edward man sentenced to jail for violating order of protection

BALLSTON SPA — A Fort Edward man has been sentenced to 6 months in jail on a felony criminal contempt conviction.
Joseph L. Goetz, 48, of Seminary Street, pleaded guilty for violating an order of protection in the town of Moreau last year.
The arrest came in connection with an Aug. 19, 2018, arrest by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office in which he was accused of having contact with a person who has an order of protection against him.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy imposed sentence in the case.