FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man who broke into a garage earlier this year and stole three guns has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison for his guilty plea to a felony.
Vincent A. Mancuso, 20, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary for the February break-in at a garage attached to a home in the village of Fort Edward.
Mancuso and Dylan E. Culver, 20, of Fort Edward, were arrested two days after the long guns were taken. Police recovered them.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Mancuso to 1 to 3 years in state prison, while charges are still pending against Culver.
