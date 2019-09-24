{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Fort Edward man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony criminal contempt charge for violating an order of protection in the town of Moreau last year.

Joseph L. Goetz, 48, of Seminary Street, pleaded guilty in connection with an Aug. 19, 2018 arrest in Moreau, where he was accused of having contact with a person who has an order of protection against him.

Goetz is free, pending sentencing Nov. 18 in Saratoga County Court. He faces up to 4 years in state prison.

