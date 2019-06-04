QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man who police said injured a state trooper and a bar bouncer in Lake George one night last September has pleaded guilty to an assault charge.
Christopher J. LaRock, 22, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in satisfaction of felony and misdemeanor charges for a drunken rampage last Sept. 2.
Police said he injured a bouncer at DJ's Nite Club, then hurt a state trooper who responded and arrested him.
He will also have to plead guilty in Queensbury Town Court to a misdemeanor criminal mischief charges for damage done to the State Police station in Queensbury that night. A criminal mischief charge for damaging a police car will be dropped as part of a plea deal.
LaRock faces 60 days in Warren County Jail, 3 years on probation and $4,835 in restitution.
