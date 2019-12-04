{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A two-time felon pleaded guilty Tuesday in Saratoga County Court for burglarizing a home in Moreau earlier this year.

Brandon A. Belair, 30, of Fort Edward, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree burglary, a felony, for crimes Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 in Moreau.

State Police said a resident of a home caught a man fleeing their home with stolen items, and troopers later determined Belair was responsible. He was also wanted on a parole violation warrant, and was located days later at Budgetel Inn in Moreau, where he had been staying.

He was also found to have items stolen from another victim, police records show.

Belair is being held in Saratoga County Jail pending  sentencing Feb. 11 by Judge James Murphy. He faces a mandatory state prison sentence because of his criminal record.

He is on parole for a 2015 heroin possession conviction in Washington County Court, and has also served a prison term for attempted burglary.

