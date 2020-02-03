Fort Edward man jailed in drug case

HUDSON FALLS — A traffic stop on Main Street on Sunday night led to a foot pursuit and a man facing drug charges, authorities said.

Nicholas T. Sprague, 33, of Fort Edward, was pulled over by State Police for an unspecified traffic violation around 7:30 p.m., but he got out of the vehicle and ran after he stopped, officials said.

He ditched a jacket as he ran off, which troopers found to contain crack cocaine, according to State Police.

Troopers and Hudson Falls Police located him in the area a short time later, and he was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and criminal impersonation.

Sprague was sent to Washington County Jail pending arraignment, and he was released Monday morning.

