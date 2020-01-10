Fort Edward man jailed for felony

BALLSTON SPA -- A Fort Edward man has been sentenced to a year in Saratoga County Jail for violating an order of protection.

Dillon J. Ball, 25, of county Route 46, pleaded guilty to aggravated family offense, a felony, for a December 2018 arrest by State Police in the town of Saratoga.

The charges stem from a series of incidents where he allegedly violated an order of protection another person has against him.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced him Thursday to 1 year in the county jail, which will require him to serve at least 8 months.

