Fort Edward man jailed for alleged sexual assault
0 comments

Fort Edward man jailed for alleged sexual assault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — A Fort Edward man was charged with two felonies Tuesday for an alleged forcible sexual assault earlier this week, according to State Police.

Joshua D. Usher, 27, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and aggravated sexual abuse after an investigation by State Police from the Wilton station.

He is accused of forcing another person he knows to have sexual contact at a home in Moreau on Monday, according to police.

Usher was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.

The charges are punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.

Joshua Usher

Usher
0 comments
1
4
0
0
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News