Fort Edward man jailed for alleged sexual assault

MOREAU — A Fort Edward man was charged with two felonies Tuesday for an alleged forcible sexual assault earlier this week, according to State Police.

Joshua D. Usher, 27, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and aggravated sexual abuse after an investigation by State Police from the Wilton station.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He is accused of forcing another person he knows to have sexual contact at a home in Moreau on Monday, according to police.

Usher was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.

The charges are punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.

Love 1 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3