BALLSTON SPA -- A Fort Edward man has been indicted on three charges for alleged domestic violence, records show.

Joseph L. Goetz, 48, of Seminary Street, was charged with felony criminal contempt and aggravated family offense and misdemeanor criminal contempt, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from an Aug. 19 incident in the town of Moreau where he allegedly violated an order of protection. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested him.

Goetz is to be arraigned in Saratoga County Court next month.

