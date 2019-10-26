QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man who was arrested in two violent attacks in three months pleaded guilty Wednesday to two charges and is headed to state prison for four years.
Zachary A. Mitchell, 26,pleaded guilty to felony burglary and misdemeanor assault for incidents in April and July in Queensbury.
The burglary count stemmed from an April 18 home invasion at Montcalm Apartments, where he told Warren County Judge John Hall he and co-defendant Parker Reimche attacked a man after a dispute over a woman.
Mitchell had a crowbar and Reimche a knife, but the brawl that ensued left one man in the home with minor knife wounds and Reimche with facial injuries.
Mitchell also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for a July arrest in connection with the beating and alleged rape of a woman he knew.
He faces 4 years in state prison and 3 years on parole.
