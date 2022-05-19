Fort Edward man dies in car-motorcycle accident

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man died late Wednesday afternoon after he rode his motorcycle onto the road and was hit by an oncoming car, police said.

Tory E. Lapan, 42, was operating a motorcycle in a yard when he drove onto county Route 46 in Fort Edward and was hit by a 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was eastbound on the road, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Lapan suffered serious injuries to his head and chest and was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Fort Edward EMS. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Jeremy R. Wallace, 39, of Whitehall, who was traveling with two passengers: Sarah E. Minor, 40, of Fort Edward, and a child. All three were uninjured, police said.

Police say a portion of county Route 46 was closed for some time while the accident was investigated. The Sheriff's Office said that drug or alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor in the accident, however the investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office said the accident was reported at 5:49 p.m.

In addition to the Washington County Sheriff's Office responding, Fort Edward Fire Department and EMS, and the Warren County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit all assisted.

