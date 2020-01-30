Fort Edward man charged with having illegal high-capacity magazine
GLENS FALLS — A Fort Edward man was charged with a felony Wednesday afternoon when he was found to have a rifle with an illegal high-capacity magazine after he was involved in a minor car accident, police said.

Michael C. Woodes, 30, was charged after police were called about collision on South Street at 3:23 p.m., according to Glens Falls Police.

A witness reported that Woodes backed into a tree three times, and then parked on a sidewalk, Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold said.

When officers arrived, they found him sitting in the vehicle with a semiautomatic Kel-Tec SU-16 rifle in his lap and the illegal magazine, Arnold said. He told police he was adjusting the rifle's scope to go target shooting.

Woodes was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.

Glens Falls Police Officer Thomas Pratt made the arrest.

