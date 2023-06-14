FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man was arrested on a charge of second degree bail jumping on Friday, while being held in Elmira State Prison for an earlier assault charge.

According to police reports, Arthur S. Ellis, 39, skipped bail on July 28, 2022. In March this year, Ellis was arrested for failing to report his address as a registered sex offender.

Ellis was arraigned in Washington County Court and was held pending further court proceedings. Ellis is presently being held at NYS DOCCS Elmira Correctional Facility.