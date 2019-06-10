{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man was arrested early Sunday for allegedly possessing cocaine when police pulled him over on the Northway, records show.

Brett D. Powers, 23, was pulled over in the southbound lanes near Exit 19 around 3:30 a.m., according to the State Police public information website.

He was found to be driving without a license, and a search turned up cocaine that led to a felony charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, the website showed.

Powers was also charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, records show.

He was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments