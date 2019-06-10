QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man was arrested early Sunday for allegedly possessing cocaine when police pulled him over on the Northway, records show.
Brett D. Powers, 23, was pulled over in the southbound lanes near Exit 19 around 3:30 a.m., according to the State Police public information website.
He was found to be driving without a license, and a search turned up cocaine that led to a felony charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, the website showed.
Powers was also charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, records show.
He was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.