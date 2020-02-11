Fort Edward man arrested for alleged attack on woman

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man was charged with a felony Sunday for allegedly attacking and injuring a woman and violating an order of protection, police said.
Daniel L. Latterell, 43, of Lower Allen Street, was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman in the face and injured her arm, violating an order of protection, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The victim's injuries were not believed to be serious.
Latterell was charged with felony aggravated family offense, misdemeanor criminal contempt and non-criminal harassment, police said. He was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court.
Sheriff's deputies C.J. Davidsen, Kyle Kolar and Corbet Sullivan handled the case.