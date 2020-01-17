Fort Edward man accused of drug sale

QUEENSBURY — A four-time felon from Fort Edward faces two felonies for allegedly selling narcotics in Warren County, records show.

Mark J. McGourty, 53, was charged with one count each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance after an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

He was indicted by a grand jury that accused him of selling unspecified narcotics last spring.

McGourty, who was released from prison in December 2018 after serving a nine-year term for selling crack in Saratoga County, has served state prison sentences for four different felony convictions between 1988 and 2007.

He was released, pending prosecution in Warren County Court, as the charges he faces are no longer eligible for bail in New York.

